Zacks: Analysts Expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.27. Sapiens International also reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.15%. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Sapiens International stock opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.40. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 1,101.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 61.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the first quarter worth $312,000. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

