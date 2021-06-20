Zacks: Analysts Expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Kroger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.65. The Kroger reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, September 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.26.

The Kroger stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,210,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,111,436. The Kroger has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $774,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,801.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,220 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in The Kroger by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 202,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $1,314,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

