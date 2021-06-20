Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to Announce $2.84 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will report earnings per share of $2.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.57. Advance Auto Parts reported earnings per share of $2.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year earnings of $10.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $11.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $12.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.37.

NYSE:AAP opened at $193.33 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $131.90 and a fifty-two week high of $210.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.