Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to announce ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.30). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

In related news, Director Jill Leversage purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,552. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf purchased 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $54,888.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,037.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 40.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AUPH opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.58. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

