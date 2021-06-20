Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $369.18 Million

Analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will announce $369.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $358.80 million to $391.54 million. Medical Properties Trust reported sales of $291.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,622,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,676. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.