Zacks: Brokerages Expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.10. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.06 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.09%.

Separately, Wedbush upped their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Del Taco Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.78 million, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $11.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $1,035,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 55,006 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 45.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

