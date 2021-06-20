Zacks: Brokerages Expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). DHT reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DHT.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 million. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

DHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist started coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.10 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in DHT by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 744,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 62,329 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DHT by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in DHT by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,203,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after buying an additional 268,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

DHT opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of -0.23. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $6.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.