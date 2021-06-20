Zacks: Brokerages Expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to Post $0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings. Himax Technologies reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,500%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on HIMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 495.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. 3,496,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,266,901. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

