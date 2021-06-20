Zacks: Brokerages Expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.59. LKQ posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

LKQ stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.82. 2,970,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $51.68.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $870,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in LKQ by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,869,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $502,668,000 after acquiring an additional 265,418 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in LKQ by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $411,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,094 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,721,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in LKQ by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

