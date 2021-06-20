Zacks: Brokerages Expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. LTC Properties posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

LTC stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.58. 634,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,386. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.66. The company has a current ratio of 10.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 94.61%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

