Zacks: Brokerages Expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. New York Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New York Community Bancorp.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.97 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,599,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 227,092 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Gillson Capital LP lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,111,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,024,000 after buying an additional 515,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $552,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.