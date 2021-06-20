Zacks: Brokerages Expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Newmont reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 131.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.62. The company had a trading volume of 17,015,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,116,448. Newmont has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,536,001. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 11.2% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 22,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

