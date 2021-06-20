Zacks: Brokerages Expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.35. REV Group reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 230%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow REV Group.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REVG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

REV Group stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,326. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $961.42 million, a PE ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. REV Group has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $22.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

In other REV Group news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 19,292 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $306,164.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,366,714.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 3,200 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,702.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 47,742 shares of company stock valued at $792,617 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REV Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.