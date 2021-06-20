Zacks Investment Research Lowers Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.56.

Freshpet stock opened at $160.41 on Thursday. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $79.13 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.64 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.62.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares in the company, valued at $14,601,969. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,215,527.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,262. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

