Zacks Investment Research Lowers Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onconova Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.95.

Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.64. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $110.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,544.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.26%. Equities analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 484,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 42,681 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $665,000. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 1,209.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 664,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 613,842 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 14.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.