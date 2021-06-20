Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) to “Hold”

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

HASI stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 19.85 and a quick ratio of 19.85. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.10.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,734 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,177. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 132,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 56,220 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,100,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,491,000 after purchasing an additional 57,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

