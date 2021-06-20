Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $269.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

NYSE KWR opened at $232.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $167.47 and a 52 week high of $301.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.36.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

