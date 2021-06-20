Zeusshield (ZSC) Hits Market Cap of $258,215.85

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Zeusshield has a market cap of $258,215.85 and $350.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00057517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00024123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $249.89 or 0.00733602 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00043735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00083421 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

