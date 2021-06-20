ZIMBOCASH Hits Market Cap of $4.58 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $22,229.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00057119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00137067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00180008 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,516.40 or 1.00027554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.24 or 0.00838198 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,655 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

