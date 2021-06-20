Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 26.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,404 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $379,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $158.51 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.72.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.