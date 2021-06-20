Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 21.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 186.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 85.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of -287.06, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

