Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,031,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 517,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,114,000 after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,815,000 after purchasing an additional 254,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 2,009.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 217,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 207,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

PulteGroup stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.48.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

