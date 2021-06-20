Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $38,000 Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,679,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth $1,987,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 175,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 886,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,128,000 after buying an additional 188,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.80. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.73%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.