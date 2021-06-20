Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 5,947 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 92.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $22,125,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ETN. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $139.26 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $149.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

