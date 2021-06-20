Zions Bancorporation N.A. Takes $27,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,200,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,910,000 after purchasing an additional 521,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,212,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,490,000 after acquiring an additional 286,232 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,543,000 after acquiring an additional 226,683 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,867,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,716,000 after acquiring an additional 71,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,688,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 238,084 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.90. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $36.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.