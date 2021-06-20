Zoran Bogdanovic Purchases 153 Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,663 ($34.79) per share, for a total transaction of £4,074.39 ($5,323.22).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 156 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,522 ($32.95) per share, with a total value of £3,934.32 ($5,140.21).

On Friday, April 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 635 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,530 ($33.05) per share, for a total transaction of £16,065.50 ($20,989.68).

On Wednesday, March 31st, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 2,845 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,332 ($30.47), for a total transaction of £66,345.40 ($86,680.69).

Shares of CCH stock opened at GBX 2,652 ($34.65) on Friday. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 52 week low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,693 ($35.18). The company has a market capitalization of £9.67 billion and a PE ratio of 27.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,549.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of €0.64 ($0.75) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.62. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,652.86 ($34.66).

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

