Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells $2,122,700.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $2,122,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $218.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.05 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

