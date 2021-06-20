ZumCoin Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $999,821.35 and approximately $45.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000203 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

