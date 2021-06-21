$0.02 EPS Expected for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Model N reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In other Model N news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $45,796.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,517,246.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $502,988.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,015,604.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock worth $952,690. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,648,000 after buying an additional 1,057,946 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Model N by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,117,000 after buying an additional 669,528 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,743,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,652,000 after buying an additional 255,829 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,569,000 after purchasing an additional 203,140 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 639,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MODN opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73. Model N has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -55.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

