$0.05 EPS Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. LSI Industries posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.07 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYTS. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.71. 7,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,205. The stock has a market cap of $204.31 million, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.10. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

