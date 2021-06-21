$0.19 EPS Expected for Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vitru’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vitru will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vitru.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.31 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on VTRU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Grupo Santander started coverage on Vitru in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of VTRU opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Vitru has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vitru by 6.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Compass Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vitru by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,522,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,247,000 after acquiring an additional 972,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vitru by 116.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 61,310 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

