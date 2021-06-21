-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Everbridge reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 483.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.78.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,684. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.41 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $109,000.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

