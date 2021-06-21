-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). IMAX posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on IMAX shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush upgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IMAX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.01.

In other IMAX news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $280,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IMAX by 12.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,109,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,509,000 after acquiring an additional 341,440 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,307,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,757,000 after purchasing an additional 163,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IMAX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 946,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,030,000 after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,434,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX stock opened at $21.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.82.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

