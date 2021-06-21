$0.47 EPS Expected for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.51. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 19.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.63. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.