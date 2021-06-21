$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Altice USA reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 157.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,477.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,732,270 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Altice USA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Altice USA by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

ATUS stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.90. The stock had a trading volume of 62,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.44.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altice USA (ATUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.