$0.50 EPS Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. MaxLinear reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 455.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MaxLinear.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

MXL remained flat at $$38.77 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,887. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 165,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,248.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $503,411.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,408 shares in the company, valued at $9,091,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,592 shares of company stock worth $6,448,000 over the last 90 days. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,362 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $1,418,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,399,000 after acquiring an additional 345,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.