-$0.75 EPS Expected for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to post ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Cellectis reported earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 200.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of CLLS opened at $14.85 on Monday. Cellectis has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $34.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cellectis by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 833.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

