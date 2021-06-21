$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) will post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veritiv.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 14.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.49 per share, for a total transaction of $197,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,482.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,360,000 after purchasing an additional 184,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 49,344 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 44,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

VRTV stock opened at $55.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $867.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.01. Veritiv has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $67.39.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritiv (VRTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.