$0.93 EPS Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Allison Transmission reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 365%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $5.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

ALSN stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.31. 15,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,750. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

