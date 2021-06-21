$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will report sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. M.D.C. posted sales of $919.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $5.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $7.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth $2,957,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.20. The company had a trading volume of 641,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,892. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.86. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

