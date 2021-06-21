$1.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $1.86. UMB Financial posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

UMBF has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

UMB Financial stock opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.61. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $43.79 and a twelve month high of $99.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $216,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,507,222.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $230,043.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,451 shares of company stock valued at $627,999. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 60.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after buying an additional 54,575 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $968,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

