$1.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will report earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.97. Zimmer Biomet posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3,580%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $7.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $8.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $158.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

