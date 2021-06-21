10,000 Shares in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Purchased by Rokos Capital Management LLP

Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $2,506,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth $686,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth $699,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth $1,014,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth $3,198,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.11. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

