111,894 Shares in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Bought by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 111,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TBT. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at $30,914,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at $19,704,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at $21,740,000. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at $6,568,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at $8,087,000.

Shares of TBT stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $18.90. 142,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,933,711. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.47.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

