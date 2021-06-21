$152.55 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will announce $152.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $154.10 million and the lowest is $151.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. posted sales of $154.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year sales of $611.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $608.00 million to $615.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $598.60 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $604.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of FFBC stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.59. The stock had a trading volume of 842,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,511. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.22. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.09%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $846,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

