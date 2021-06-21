$155.75 Million in Sales Expected for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to announce sales of $155.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.20 million. First Interstate BancSystem reported sales of $162.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full-year sales of $630.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $628.90 million to $631.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $641.95 million, with estimates ranging from $629.50 million to $654.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.23%.

FIBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at $229,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock traded down $2.24 on Friday, hitting $41.28. The company had a trading volume of 340,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.15. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

