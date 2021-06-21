1,590 Shares in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $1,481,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NovoCure by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,559,000 after buying an additional 35,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $1,583,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $218.04 on Monday. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $228.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,982.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.64.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

NVCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.71.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,732 shares in the company, valued at $16,712,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,355 shares of company stock worth $48,078,335. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

