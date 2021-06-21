1,590 Shares in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $1,481,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NovoCure by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,559,000 after buying an additional 35,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $1,583,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NVCR stock opened at $218.04 on Monday. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $228.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,982.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.64.
NVCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.71.
In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,732 shares in the company, valued at $16,712,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,355 shares of company stock worth $48,078,335. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.
NovoCure Profile
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.
