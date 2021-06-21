17,569 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,569 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,114.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares in the company, valued at $27,292,403.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309 in the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $91.70 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $102.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

