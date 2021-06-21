1,800 Shares in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 617.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 198,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 170,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Virtu Financial by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 289,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 146,437 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,450,000 after purchasing an additional 962,145 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Virtu Financial by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 837,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,007,000 after purchasing an additional 359,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,675,000 after purchasing an additional 66,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIRT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $28.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of -0.28.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

