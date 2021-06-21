$187.77 Million in Sales Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will report $187.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.14 million and the lowest is $186.40 million. Stoneridge reported sales of $99.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year sales of $775.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $770.08 million to $780.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $855.80 million, with estimates ranging from $845.10 million to $866.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stoneridge.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.82 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRI shares. CL King lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,559,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,616,000 after purchasing an additional 490,424 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 723,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after acquiring an additional 385,012 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 1,426.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 188,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 175,690 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 653.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 129,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,061,000 after acquiring an additional 109,083 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $29.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92. Stoneridge has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $38.20.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stoneridge (SRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.